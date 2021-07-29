Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.21

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.21 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otter Tail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,674,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $5,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

