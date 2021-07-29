Outfront Media (OUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Outfront Media to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OUT opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

