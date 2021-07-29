Outset Medical (OM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Outset Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:OM opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,820.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,711,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,764 shares of company stock worth $5,084,800. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.