Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. 3,525,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,137. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

