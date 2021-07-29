Owen S. Littman Sells 1,147 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $45,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cowen stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 468,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,392. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cowen by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter valued at about $7,312,000.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

