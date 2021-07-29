Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 622,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,584. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

