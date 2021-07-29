Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 349,909 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.94% of Owens Corning worth $90,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $96.04. 6,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

