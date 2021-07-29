Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Hits $160,373.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $45.28 million and approximately $160,373.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,960.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.57 or 0.05739560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.04 or 0.01271353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.63 or 0.00349413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00122098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.80 or 0.00592585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00346517 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.10 or 0.00265500 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,944,746 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

