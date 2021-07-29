Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,505 ($32.73). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,435 ($31.81), with a volume of 27,881 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXIG. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,261.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

