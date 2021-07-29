PAC Protocol Market Cap Achieves $93.87 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $93.87 million and $453,532.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007933 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,182,988,647 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

