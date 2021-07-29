PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF remained flat at $$8.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

