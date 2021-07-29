PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $54.95 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.