Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,621,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,645.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $184,238,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after buying an additional 8,774,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

