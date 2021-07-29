Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.02. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$50.88 million and a PE ratio of -39.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.97.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,050. Insiders bought 322,000 shares of company stock worth $308,526 in the last 90 days.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

