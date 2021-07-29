Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.02. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 1,200 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$50.88 million and a PE ratio of -39.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.97.
Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
