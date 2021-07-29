Paparazzi Trading Up 10.2% This Week (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

