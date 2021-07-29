ParallelCoin (DUO) Achieves Market Cap of $349,589.37

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 304.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $349,589.37 and $44.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 1,226.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00355445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.