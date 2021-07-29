Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.71

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$35.71 and last traded at C$35.57, with a volume of 94178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLC. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.21.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.77%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

