Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 144.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.28% of Parker-Hannifin worth $115,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.42. 2,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,050. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $175.02 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

