ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $106.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

