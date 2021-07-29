Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 711 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $413.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,199. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $282.74 and a one year high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

