PAYCENT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $90,578.80 and $56.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

