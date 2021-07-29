PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at R. F. Lafferty

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

PBFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of PBFX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 158,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $134,455.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.