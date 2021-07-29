PCHAIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00779893 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

