PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Short Interest Update

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, an increase of 109.9% from the June 30th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ PCTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,254. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.32. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of PCTEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 43,329 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PCTEL by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PCTEL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PCTEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

