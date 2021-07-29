Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $600.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $110,973.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,880.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

