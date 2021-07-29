Peercoin Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $24.01 million and $30,206.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002246 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000136 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,049,494 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

