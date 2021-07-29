Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBA opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

