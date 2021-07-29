Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL stock opened at C$41.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.59. The firm has a market cap of C$22.56 billion and a PE ratio of -47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$41.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.27.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.