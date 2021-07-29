Pendal Group Limited Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 202.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

TJX opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

