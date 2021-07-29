Pendal Group Limited Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 190.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Roku by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,469 shares of company stock valued at $131,133,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $468.35 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.21 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 608.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

