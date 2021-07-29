Pendal Group Limited Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 426.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Chubb by 189.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,556.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after buying an additional 253,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

CB stock opened at $166.02 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

