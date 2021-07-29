Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 72,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 446,749 shares.The stock last traded at $18.73 and had previously closed at $18.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVAC. Truist upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The company has a market cap of $713.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.74.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

