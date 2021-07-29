Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.00. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 305 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 million, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

