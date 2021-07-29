PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,250. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

