Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $825.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

