Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $78.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03. Perficient has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

