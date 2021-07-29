Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 653,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $333,439.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,260,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,581,649.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,449,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,048,671. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

PFMT stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,485. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $283.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of -0.77.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

