PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Hits New 52-Week High at $177.84

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.84 and last traded at $176.03, with a volume of 5205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.25.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.4% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 33.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

