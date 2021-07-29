Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:PPIH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 4,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.35.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
