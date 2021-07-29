Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:PPIH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 4,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,945 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

