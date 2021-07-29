Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns Under review Rating from Shore Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PETS. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 497.50 ($6.50).

PETS traded down GBX 28.40 ($0.37) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 472.60 ($6.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,438,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 251.25 ($3.28) and a one year high of GBX 520 ($6.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,379.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.36.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

