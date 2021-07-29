Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.80. 501,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,944,984. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

