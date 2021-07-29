Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been given a $48.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,944,984. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

