Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Pfizer updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.950-$4.050 EPS.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 566,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,944,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

