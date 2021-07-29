Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.07.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $42.70. 566,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,944,984. The firm has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

