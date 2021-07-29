PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.72. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 171,349 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.