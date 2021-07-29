Phala.Network (PHA) Market Capitalization Hits $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.