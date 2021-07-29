Phantomx Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $28,413.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.30 or 0.00403077 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002592 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.80 or 0.01140631 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

