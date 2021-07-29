Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.45. 56,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,777. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.