Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.50. 2,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,708. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

