Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.09% of PROG at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $2,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $30,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 14,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. Research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist reduced their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

